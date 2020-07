As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Miami-Dade, making it the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Florida, Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Monday he will shut down restaurant dining rooms, gyms and banquet facilities.



