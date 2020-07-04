Broward Beaches Reopened Monday While Miami-Dade Has To Wait Until Tuesday

Broward beaches are open again after a July 4th weekend closure and beach goers hit the sand bright and early Monday.



Related videos from verified sources LA, Ventura County Beaches Reopen After Weekend Closure



ll beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties reopened Monday morning after being shut down for the July 4th holiday weekend in an attempt to help curb the spike in coronavirus cases. Tina Patel.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:26 Published 7 hours ago Residents Flock To Beaches, Nearby Parks Across The Southland



Scenes varied across Southern California on Sunday during the Fourth of July weekend as beach closures were lifted in some areas and stayed in place in others. Laurie Perez reports. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 01:57 Published 17 hours ago Fort Myers Beach Mayor says tour buses of visitors are arriving for July 4th, despite COVID-19



Fort Myers Beach Mayor speaks only with Fox 4's Jessica Alpern to confirm tour buses of visitors have already arrived on the island for July 4th. There's concern over how social distancing will play.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 04:25 Published 2 days ago