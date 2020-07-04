Global  

Broward Beaches Reopened Monday While Miami-Dade Has To Wait Until Tuesday
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Broward Beaches Reopened Monday While Miami-Dade Has To Wait Until Tuesday

Broward Beaches Reopened Monday While Miami-Dade Has To Wait Until Tuesday

Broward beaches are open again after a July 4th weekend closure and beach goers hit the sand bright and early Monday.

