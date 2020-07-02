Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lone Ranger? What Trump's Position On Masks Is Costing Him Politically
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Lone Ranger? What Trump's Position On Masks Is Costing Him Politically

Lone Ranger? What Trump's Position On Masks Is Costing Him Politically

As the US becomes more and more wracked with novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases, governors have begun to push for a federal mandate on wearing masks.

White House officials are discussing actively encouraging masks as they shift to a strategy of preparing Americans to live long-term with the virus.

But according to CNN, President Donald Trump has so far resisted the call, and still refuses to wear one himself.

The debate over masks has come to encapsulate a federal effort marked by muddled messaging and negative health outcomes.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force's bungling has gravely damaged the President's chances in the November presidential election.

Trump's reluctance to strongly support wearing masks or facial coverings is only deepening the impression that he isn't taking the pandemic seriously.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump changes position and says he is ‘all for masks’

Trump changes position and says he is ‘all for masks’ US President Donald Trump appears to have shifted his stance on wearing a face covering in public,...
WorldNews - Published

Trump Says He’s 'All for Masks', Looks Like 'Lone Ranger' When Wearing One


RIA Nov. - Published

Trump claims he is 'all for masks' in abrupt U-turn as some Republicans reverse their opposition

President said he thought a mask made him look like the Lone Ranger, but has so far declined to wear...
Independent - Published


Tweets about this

KrajicekTravis

🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿HapKiDo Kid🇨🇿🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 See, even the raccoons get it. What a sense of humor they have. Wearing their masks just like Trump would. Lone Ran… https://t.co/nvKc0lffOT 21 hours ago

Ronp42

Trump Supporter The Lone Ranger & Tonto were surrounded by Indians, the Lone Ranger asked Tonto, what are we going to do now? Tonto… https://t.co/PjTMGN5iVy 1 day ago

FlyEagles4

Fly Eagles @Mike_Pence @VP @realDonaldTrump Leading? 132,000 Americans buried in the ground. More to follow. What are you doin… https://t.co/TiWDJi6uxq 2 days ago

JustmeRobW

Cassius Clay's Coffee Cup 🇺🇸 @PennyElswick @WJHG_TV What, you don't want to look like the lone ranger like the "stable genius" does when he wear… https://t.co/EoY7NK0Ezt 2 days ago

coons95

Daron This is what a trump presidency gets us. In a time of need we need a serious leader who can give people the facts s… https://t.co/AgjYQg2zjC 2 days ago

NapoleonVII

Éric Legrand @realTuckFrumper So Trump was right when he said that he felt like the Lone Ranger? Trump: "Well Tonto my friend,… https://t.co/oyjsArLFjC 3 days ago

wordfactory

wordfactory @PDXPapaG @Wendyl0v3 @tcmtreaper @VoIndependent @Cernovich @HillaryClinton Is that why Trump didnt support it? I th… https://t.co/lNDDbq5MpN 3 days ago

silvandgold8

defund da cops/give money to schools in the hood @sarahcpr Lone Ranger? He wore a mask around his eyes 😩 what’s wrong with trump?? 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Thinks Coronavirus Will ‘Disappear’ [Video]

Trump Thinks Coronavirus Will ‘Disappear’

During an interview with Fox Business, President Donald Trump talked about how he thinks the coronavirus will go away even as states around the country are seeing a record number of cases each day.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:27Published
Trump: I look like Lone Ranger in a mask [Video]

Trump: I look like Lone Ranger in a mask

US President Donald Trump appears to have shifted his stance on wearing a face covering in public, saying in an interview that he is “all for masks”.The American leader even told Fox Business he..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published