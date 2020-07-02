Lone Ranger? What Trump's Position On Masks Is Costing Him Politically

As the US becomes more and more wracked with novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases, governors have begun to push for a federal mandate on wearing masks.

White House officials are discussing actively encouraging masks as they shift to a strategy of preparing Americans to live long-term with the virus.

But according to CNN, President Donald Trump has so far resisted the call, and still refuses to wear one himself.

The debate over masks has come to encapsulate a federal effort marked by muddled messaging and negative health outcomes.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force's bungling has gravely damaged the President's chances in the November presidential election.

Trump's reluctance to strongly support wearing masks or facial coverings is only deepening the impression that he isn't taking the pandemic seriously.