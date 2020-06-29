Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Chelsea

|
Premier League Association football league in England
Six teams, five games - who will be relegated from the Premier League?With just five games remaining, the battle to stay in the Premier League is reaching a tense finale.
BBC News
Premier League match preview: Leicester v Arsenal
Chelsea F.C. Association football club
Tuesday's gossip column: Chelsea step up Rice chaseChelsea step up Rice chase, Man City and Man Utd want Koulibaly and Skriniar, Palace plan £25m Edouard move, plus more.
BBC News
Lampard embraces the pressure as Chelsea chase fourth
Monday's gossip: Man City could sign Messi if Guardiola leavesChelsea to sell six to fund Havertz deal, Arsenal and Napoli lead Saint-Maximin chase, Messi to wait for City, plus more.
BBC News
Crystal Palace F.C. Association football club
Leicester 2-0 Crystal Palace: Vardy nets 100th top-flight goal in Leicester winJamie Vardy scores his 100th and 101st Premier League goals as Leicester boost their hopes of achieving a top-four finish by beating Crystal Palace.
BBC News
Premier League has contingency plans for Leicester-Crystal Palace matchThe Premier League has contingency plans in the event the fixture between Leicester and Crystal Palace needs to be postponed or moved.
BBC News
Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley: Mee winner continues Burnley's pursuit of EuropeBurnley's pursuit of European football next season continues as Ben Mee's diving header gives them victory at Crystal Palace.
BBC News
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Eight rescued from stranded vehicles after water main bursts on London roadBurst leads to low pressure or no flow at all several areas
Independent
Police reach out to sprinter Williams after car stopBianca Williams and her partner Ricardo dos Santos were stopped while driving a Mercedes in London.
BBC News
Eight people rescued after burst water main flooded London road
Frank Lampard English association football player and manager
Chelsea sweating on Kante injury following win over Watford
