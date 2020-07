French Bus Passengers Nearly Murder Driver Over Mask

Bus drivers in southwest France are refusing to work after one of their own was violently attacked while on the job Sunday night.

Newser reports the driver, a man in his 50s, was attacked by a group of passengers in Bayonne.

He suffered severe head injuries after he reportedly refused to let them board without tickets and face masks.

The man has now been declared brain dead.

Five suspects were arrested Monday.

Masks are required on all public transportation in the country.