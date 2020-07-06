Violent holiday weekend weekend for Buffalo and beyond
Buffalo saw at least seven shootings over the 4th of July weekend, but the uptick in gun violence isn’t just isolated to the Queen City.
It is an unfortunate shared reality for cities across the country over the holiday weekend.
Violent holiday weekend throughout greater Boston areaAccording to our records and data we've compiled, 32 people were shot since July 1st in eastern Massachusetts. Of those victims, 10 have died.
Holiday Weekend In Philadelphia Was A Violent OneJoe Holden reports.
July 4th Holiday Weekend Was Especially Violent In PhiladelphiaJoe Holden reports.