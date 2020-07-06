Global  

Violent holiday weekend weekend for Buffalo and beyond
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:20s
Violent holiday weekend weekend for Buffalo and beyond

Violent holiday weekend weekend for Buffalo and beyond

Buffalo saw at least seven shootings over the 4th of July weekend, but the uptick in gun violence isn’t just isolated to the Queen City.

It is an unfortunate shared reality for cities across the country over the holiday weekend.

