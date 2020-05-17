NYSGA, Special Olympics New York announce partnership to make inclusion par for the course

|
And special olympics new york announced a partnership today to support the growth of inclusion within the golf industry in our state.
With the partnership - the n- y-s-g-a has established a special olympics new york e-club - providing free access to the world handicapping system for all special olympics new york athletes coaches and volunteers.
In addition - the state golf association is training special olympics staff in the golf genius software to run larger tournaments and competitions.
According to special olympics new york - there are more than 31- hundred special needs athletes that play golf throughout the state - supported by more than 140 volunteer coaches.
Previously using a self-built system for golf competitions - special olympics said that the access to this technology will help change the way it holds competitions and trains its athletes for competitions on the links.
