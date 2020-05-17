Global  

NYSGA, Special Olympics New York announce partnership to make inclusion par for the course
NYSGA will provide Special Olympics with access to technology and training to improve competition and experience for athletes and coaches.

And special olympics new york announced a partnership today to support the growth of inclusion within the golf industry in our state.

With the partnership - the n- y-s-g-a has established a special olympics new york e-club - providing free access to the world handicapping system for all special olympics new york athletes coaches and volunteers.

In addition - the state golf association is training special olympics staff in the golf genius software to run larger tournaments and competitions.

According to special olympics new york - there are more than 31- hundred special needs athletes that play golf throughout the state - supported by more than 140 volunteer coaches.

Previously using a self-built system for golf competitions - special olympics said that the access to this technology will help change the way it holds competitions and trains its athletes for competitions on the links.

