Financial Focus for July 6, 2020

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BOYD DOWN 3% CAESARS DOWN 2%MGM DOWN 1%LAS VEGAS SANDS UP CLOSE TO 2%WYNN AND RED ROCK RESORTS DOWN1%.MANY BUSINESSES ARE REPORTING ASHORTAGE OF COINS.SOME 7-11, STARBUCKS, ANDWENDY'S LOCATIONS POSTEDSIGNS...ASKING PEOPLE TO USE EXACTCHANGE OR A CARD.WHEN THE ECONOMY WAS FORCED TOSHUTDOWN...THAT STOPPED A LOT OF COINSFROM CIRCULATING.UBER IS BUYING RIVAL"POSTMATES" FOR NEARLY....-2- POINT -7- BILLION DOLLARS.THIS COMES...AFTER UBER'S PLANS TO BUYGRUBHUB.... FELL THROUGH.UBER CALLED THE START-UP"HIGHLY COMPLEMENTARY" TO UBEREATS....ITS MEAL DELIVERY SERVICE."UBER EATS" HAS BEEN VIEWED ASA BRIGHT SPOT FOR THECOMPANY....ESPECIALLY...AS PEOPLE INCREASINGLY STAY ATHOME...DURING THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC.TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY...."CLARK COUNTY CREDIT UNION"..RIGHT NOW! TARGETTING...







