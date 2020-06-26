The all-new Volkswagen Tiguan R Design Preview

In 2019, the VW Tiguan was the most successful model for both the Volkswagen brand and Volkswagen Group, with more than 910,000 units produced.

Over its lifetime, more than six million have been produced, and the stage is set for Tiguan to receive a comprehensive update, including new interior and exterior styling, and innovative driver-assistance and comfort features.

The front end is completely new.

The new grille, which flows into the standard LED headlights, is wider-forging a visual link between the Volkswagen Tiguan and larger models such as the European Touareg and the Atlas Cross Sport.

The new Volkswagen badge is positioned centrally at the front.

The eye-catching bumpers have also undergone a makeover.

At the rear, the "Tiguan" lettering is now in a conspicuous central position below the VW badge.

The "4Motion" lettering for the all-wheel drive models has also been redesigned.

An updated hands-free Easy Open and Close for the power liftgate is available on midrange models.

New wheel designs for every trim line round out the exterior changes.

Inside the vehicle, Volkswagen has added a digital version of the new multifunction steering wheel, featuring illuminated touch islands and sliders.

An all-new touch module is available for the Climatronic® automatic climate control functions on midrange models.

In addition to touch buttons, generously sized and illuminated touch sliders are used for fan and temperature control.

The touch buttons can also be used to operate functions such as the newly standard heated front seats, rear window defrost, and to open the air-conditioning menu.

Illuminated USB-C ports are located under the air-conditioning module.