Covid-19: India’s death toll hits 20K, International cricket to return after 4 months

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know.

Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, death toll, testing rate in the country, UGC’s deadline for final year exams, return of International cricket after 4 months.

Watch the full video for more.