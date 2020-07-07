Global  
 

Covid-19: India’s death toll hits 20K, International cricket to return after 4 months
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:50s
Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know.

Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, death toll, testing rate in the country, UGC’s deadline for final year exams, return of International cricket after 4 months.

786_nadz

Nadeem 🇮🇳 RT @drshamamohd: Only a truly delusional govt can term 13 lakh cases, the third highest in the world as 'one of the lowest'. If anything is… 15 minutes ago

ITooObserve

I Observe RT @AlArabiya_Eng: #India's #coronavirus death toll overtakes #France's with 30,601 fatalities and nearly 50,000 new cases overnight, offic… 31 minutes ago

AlArabiya_Eng

Al Arabiya English #India's #coronavirus death toll overtakes #France's with 30,601 fatalities and nearly 50,000 new cases overnight,… https://t.co/qdRSVTGoWg 36 minutes ago

Gowtham66438657

Gowtham RT @vilmeas74: @Shubham52550046 @advocate_alakh sir pls help FMGs.India needs doctors, wn covid cases r 50000/day &death toll 1000/day.Evn… 1 hour ago

DheerajThakwani

Dheeraj Thakwani Two trains collide near Delhi, results in 761 deaths. No there were no trains, this is today's death toll from Cov… https://t.co/038F1WWnF4 1 hour ago

Manish_Tweeting

Manish Chopra RT @IndiaToday: Pune has overtaken Bengaluru and Thane recently to become the city with the highest number of active coronavirus cases. #DI… 2 hours ago

twitforsteve

Steve @laurenboebert @NikkiHaley Then why is the US death toll so much higher than any other country, including China and… https://t.co/bNQImWJy5T 2 hours ago

Arsalankhalid02

Arsalan Khalid Mexico and Italy. At this rate, by ID2020 India may well occupy the second slot in COVID cases and third slot in th… https://t.co/OvIMnN1Rny 3 hours ago


