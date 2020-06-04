Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hong Kong's Tiananmen museum turns online
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Hong Kong's Tiananmen museum turns online

Hong Kong's Tiananmen museum turns online

Scores of colorful posters and shelves of books may soon disappear from the June 4th Museum in Hong Kong, which is dedicated to documenting the events which took place that fateful day in 1989 at Tiananmen Square.

Gloria Tso reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tiananmen Square Tiananmen Square public square in Beijing, China

Hong Kong to mark Tiananmen amid China national anthem bill vote [Video]

Hong Kong to mark Tiananmen amid China national anthem bill vote

Contentious bill adds to tension over Beijing influence in territory that is only place in China to mark 1989 crackdown.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:39Published
Hong Kong passes controversial national anthem bill [Video]

Hong Kong passes controversial national anthem bill

Hong Kong's Legislative Council passed a bill on Thursday that would criminalize disrespect of China's national anthem, a move critics see as the latest sign of Beijing's tightening grip on the city. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:15Published

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Hong Kong security law is not "doom and gloom" [Video]

Hong Kong security law is not "doom and gloom"

Hong Kong's national security law imposed by Beijing last week was not "doom and gloom" for the city, its leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (July 7), adding it was untrue to say she was not privy to any of its details before they were announced.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published

Hong Kong schools told to remove books that violate new law as police powers extended

 Hong Kong (CNN)Schools in Hong Kong have been told that they must remove books and teaching materials that could violate the sweeping national security law that..
WorldNews

Samsung says profit jumped 23%, likely thanks to strong chip demand

 Hong Kong (CNN Business)Samsung (SSNLF), the world's largest smartphone maker, predicts its profit jumped more than 20% last quarter, suggesting that the company..
WorldNews

Hong Kong: The impact of China’s national security law

 THE national security law adopted by China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee in the morning of June 30 and promulgated in Hong Kong at 11 p.m...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

quanhuiyang

予茉 RT @Reuters: A Hong Kong museum chronicling the crackdown by Chinese troops on pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square is raising fund… 6 minutes ago

cyan1826

cyan1826 RT @Reuters: With a new national security law coming into force in Hong Kong, uncertainty looms over a city museum that plays video footage… 7 minutes ago

quanhuiyang

予茉 RT @ReutersChina: Hong Kong Tiananmen museum turns to digitalisation after new law https://t.co/6pbrWGjW42 11 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong: China Passes Draconian National Security Law [Video]

Hong Kong: China Passes Draconian National Security Law

TAIPEI — Beijing has passed a new national security law on Tuesday. The controversial law grants the government sweeping powers that critics fear will be used to quash Hong Kong's freedoms and..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:21Published
Why Canada’s Relationship With Hong Kong Is Changing [Video]

Why Canada’s Relationship With Hong Kong Is Changing

China imposed new national security laws on Hong Kong after decades of protests, which has impacted the relationship with Canada.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:25Published
For Chinese Dissidents, Detractors, Hong Kong Is Now A Danger Zone [Video]

For Chinese Dissidents, Detractors, Hong Kong Is Now A Danger Zone

For many who were critical of the Chinese government, Hong Kong was a convenient place to be. But according to CNN, that bolthole is quickly closing, as China says that they can now be arrested there,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published