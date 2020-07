Related videos from verified sources President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax'



In a tweet, Trump wrote that NASCAR's only Black full-time driver should apologise to other racers and officials. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 01:37 Published 32 minutes ago Trump Goes After NASCAR Driver Over Noose Probe



The president took to Twitter to ask if Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driver on the circuit, plans to apologize, implying the claims of a noose in his garage was a hoax. CBS2's Jessica.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:08 Published 9 hours ago President Trump Gets Into Twitter Dispute With NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace



The president took aim at NASCAR's only African-American driver over the noose investigation. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:23 Published 14 hours ago