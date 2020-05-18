Scarlett Johansson will 'hand the baton' to Florence Pugh in 'Black Widow'

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Scarlett Johansson American actress and singer
Scarlett Johansson: The pressure to be thin is getting worse
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:24Published
Scarlett Johansson worried Marvel fans wouldn't like her as Black Widow
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Cate Shortland Australian film and television writer and director
Florence Pugh English actress
Florence Pugh apologises for cultural appropriation
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Florence Pugh's Midsommar floral dress sells for $65,000 at charity auction
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources