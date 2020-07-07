KY STATE FAIR

And the kentucky state fair has announced its concert lineup for the summer.

Fair organizers say the texas roadhouse concert series lineup will include 24 bands.... gdk fs txt bullets:no texas roadhouse concert lineup announced kentucky state fair august 20th - 30th - ... ranging from retro pop to christian and rock.

Acts include multi- platinum nashville recording artist josh turner..... the oak ridge boys and lorrie morgan.... ginuwine with color me badd and the buckinghams with the grass roots the concerts are free with paid gate admission to the kentucky state fair... going on august 20th through the 30th.

Fair organizers say there will be restrictions because of covid-19... you can find those -- along with the full concert lineup on our website wtvq