Columbus statue being removed from Capitol Rotunda
Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 02:29s - Published
Columbus statue being removed from Capitol Rotunda
Karma Dickerson reports
Druwilliams1

🌹🌴𝖃𝖃𝕴.97🌱 RT @karmadfox40: Happening now: the statue of Christopher Columbus and Queen Isabella is being removed from the CA Capitol @FOX40 https://t… 13 seconds ago

andicend

ΛNĐI Statue of Christopher Columbus and Queen Isabella inside the California Capitol is being removed.… https://t.co/Zsi2Of9qPS 50 seconds ago

1missypooh

Missy🇺🇸Pooh RT @kcranews: Statue of Christopher Columbus and Queen Isabella inside the California Capitol is being removed. https://t.co/568EeDB2SV htt… 1 minute ago

MykiAngeline

Myki Angeline Statue of Christopher Columbus and Queen Isabella inside the California Capitol is being removed.… https://t.co/OVeYGLECnq 2 minutes ago

ABC7Shack

Eric Shackelford The statue of Queen Isabella and Christopher Columbus (that used to be) in the California State Capitol Rotunda is… https://t.co/kQralLohu3 3 minutes ago

Curly400

Curly Watch @kcranews's broadcast: Statue of #ChristopherColumbus and Queen Isabella inside the California Capitol is bei… https://t.co/BYs8KPFacd 3 minutes ago

FOX40

FOX40 News Christopher Columbus, Queen Isabella statue being removed from State Capitol Rotunda https://t.co/oR9e0eWKdI 4 minutes ago

kcranews

kcranews Statue of Christopher Columbus and Queen Isabella inside the California Capitol is being removed.… https://t.co/HBCiEkZZNr 6 minutes ago


Capitol Columbus Statue Being Removed [Video]

Capitol Columbus Statue Being Removed

Crews are now working to remove the Christopher Columbus statue inside the California State Capitol building on Tuesday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:23Published
Secret Christopher Columbus Statue Removal Plan Revealed [Video]

Secret Christopher Columbus Statue Removal Plan Revealed

The statue, which stands in the Capitol rotunda, may be removed as early as Tuesday morning.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:48Published
Rally Planned To Keep Columbus State At State Capitol [Video]

Rally Planned To Keep Columbus State At State Capitol

A rally is planned at the state capitol Friday afternoon, calling for the Christopher Columbus statue to stay put.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:30Published