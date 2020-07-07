Global  

Pandemic Loan Gave Kanye's Yeezy Company Millions of Dollars
Pandemic Loan Gave Kanye's Yeezy Company Millions of Dollars The news comes days after the rapper announced he would run for president in 2020.

Kanye West, via Twitter The Small Business Administration says West's LLC took $2 million to $5 million through the Paycheck Protection Program.

The program's purpose is to assist small U.S. businesses through the coronavirus pandemic.

Thanks to the PPP loan, 'The Hollywood Reporter' adds that Yeezy claimed it saved 160 jobs.

According to 'THR,' most companies with 500 workers or less can apply.

The program was passed in May and helps businesses with payroll concerns.

Those who are eligible include self-employed workers and independent contractors.

After the revelation that large businesses received funding, the U.S. government told individual companies to make sure the loans are necessary and possibly seek other options.

