Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso set to return to Formula One with Renault in 2021, the BBC reports.

Alonso set for F1 return with Renault in 2021 - report

Renault in Formula One Formula One activities of Renault

Alonso is ready to return in 2021, says ex-boss Briatore Two-times world champion Fernando Alonso is ready for a F1 return, his long-time adviser and former Renault team boss Flavio Briatore says.

Rebellion Williams win first virtual Le Mans 24 Hours The first virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans is won by Rebellion Williams Esports on the day the actual race was scheduled to finish before being postponed due to the coronavirus.

Spanish two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is set to return to Formula 1 with Renault next year.