Active Shooter Reported At Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center In Twentynine Palms
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Active Shooter Reported At Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center In Twentynine Palms

Active Shooter Reported At Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center In Twentynine Palms

An active shooter has been reported Tuesday at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms. Katie Johnston reports.

Marine Corps says shooting reported at California base

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps said Tuesday it was investigating reports of...
