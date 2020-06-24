Brad Pitt vai estrelar filme 'Bullet Train'

Brad Pitt set for Bullet Train roleBrad Pitt looks set to star in 'Bullet Train', which will be directed by David Leitch.
Brad Pitt to Star in David Leitch's "Bullet Train," Kanye West's Yeezy Receives $2M-Plus From Federal Pandemic Loan & More News Nick Cordero died Sunday after a grueling battle with the Coronavirus, Kanye West's Yeezy received more than $2 million through the Paycheck Protection Program and Brad Pitt will lead Sony action..
Hugh Jackman vai estrelar 'Ferrari'Ator está em negociações para desempenhar o papel de Enzo Ferrari no novo filme de Michael Mann, 'Ferrari'