Macron's new government: Five things to look out for in France in 2020

Emmanuel Macron 25th President of the French Republic
Gérald Darmanin: Macron backs new interior minister accused of rapeGérald Darmanin - appointed interior minister on Monday - is under investigation for alleged rape.
BBC News
Macron rallies rightwing forces for 2022 election fightWith a new cabinet full of rightwing stalwarts, French President Emmanuel Macron is betting that his 2022 re-election hopes are best built on a conservative base..
WorldNews
New French government named under Prime Minister Jean Castex in Macron reshuffle
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:38Published
