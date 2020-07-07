EPA Says 2 Lysol Products Can Kill The Coronavirus
The US Environmental Protection Agency has approved two Lysol products as effective against the novel coronavirus when used on hard, non-porous surfaces.
Katie Johnston reports.
monkeyattack While there are more than 420 products on the list of disinfectants that the EPA says are strong enough to ward off… https://t.co/nkvoBIlT1M 7 minutes ago
VioletLeader $RBGLY in at $18.96 scaled out some profits at 19.06... still holdin the news is really starting to spread even my… https://t.co/Mpx2PChh8w 11 minutes ago
Nakell Williams WGXA I hope you’re stocked up! EPA says two Lysol disinfectant products tested can kill coronavirus... https://t.co/4rsnrjSuVm via @EPA 1 hour ago
TAYLOR OLIVIA They talking about Lysol coming out with 2 new products to kill the rona...mfs ain’t seen the basic spray on the sh… https://t.co/sEgwDe9VFy 3 hours ago