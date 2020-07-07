Global  

EPA Says 2 Lysol Products Can Kill The Coronavirus
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:37s - Published
EPA Says 2 Lysol Products Can Kill The Coronavirus

EPA Says 2 Lysol Products Can Kill The Coronavirus

The US Environmental Protection Agency has approved two Lysol products as effective against the novel coronavirus when used on hard, non-porous surfaces.

Katie Johnston reports.

