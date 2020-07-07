Global  

EPA Approves 2 Lysol Products To Kill COVID-19
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:23s
EPA Approves 2 Lysol Products To Kill COVID-19

EPA Approves 2 Lysol Products To Kill COVID-19

The US Environmental Protection Agency has approved two Lysol products as effective against the novel coronavirus when used on hard, non-porous surfaces.

