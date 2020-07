RIGHT NOW: Hearing in lawsuit against DETR

TRAINING AND REHABILITATION ISIN THE MIDDLE OF A COURTHEARING THIS COMES AFTER ACLASS ACTION LAWSUIT WASFILEDASKING THE STATE TO PAYTHOSE WHO HAVE YET TO RECEIVETHEIR UNEMPLOYMENT.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER KELSEYMCFARLAND IS LIVE..TO EXPLAIN WHAT'S HAPPENED SOFAR.KELSEY?THAT HEARING IS HAPPENING INRENO..

SO WE TUNED IN VIA ZOOM.AT LAST CHECK..THE HEARING IS STILLHAPPENING A JUDGE ISEXPECTED TO DECIDE WHETHER ORNOT THE COURTS WILL FORCE DETRTO MAKE THOSE PAYMENTS.THE LAWSUIT ALLEGES DETR FAILEDTO PAY 60 THOUSAND GIG WORKERSA HALF A BILLION DOLLARS INUNEMPLOYMENT "WHEN DUE." DETRDISPUTED THOSE NUMBERS INTODAY'S HEARING..CLAIMING THEY BELIEVE IT'S ASMALLER NUMBER.THE CHIEF ECONOMIST FOR DETRPULLED LAST WEEK'S DATACLAIMING THEY HAVE PAID MORETHAN 343 MILLION DOLLARS SOFAR.THE DEPARTMENT CONTINUES TOPOINT TO PROBLEMS WITH FRAUDAND NEEDING TO VERIFY CLAIMS.RECENT DATA ALSO SHOWS MORETHAN 17 THOUSAND PEOPLE DIDN'THAVE A VERIFIED SOCIAL SECURITYNUMBER THE ATTORNEY FOR THEPLANTIFFS CLAIMS DETR IS ACTINGAS A GATEKEEPER AND ARGUESTHAT IS NOT THE ROLE THE STATESHOULD TAKE.MARK THEIRMAN, ATTORNEY: "OURCONTENTION IS THAT THE STATEHAS NOT FULFILLED ITS DUTY TOMAKE PAYMENTS OR CONTRIBUTIONSTO UNEMPLOYMENT COMPOSITIONSWHEN DUE"THE COURT IS EXPECTED TO DECIDEWHETHER OR NOT THEY WILL GRANTA WRIT AND FORCE THE STATE TOMAKE THOSE PAYMENTS BY THE ENDOF THIS HEARING WE WILL KEEPYOU UPDATED ON AIR AND ONLINEAT KTNV DOT COM.