DETR deadline to pay out PUA claims Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:35s - Published 2 days ago DETR deadline to pay out PUA claims The deadline is here. All pandemic unemployment assistance payments should have been made by today. This comes after a lawsuit was filed against the department of employment for the way those claims were handled. However, tens of thousands of unemployed people still have not received their unemployment benefits. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AFTER A LAWSUIT WAS FILEDAGAINST THE DEPARTMENT OFEMPLOYMENT FOR THE WAY THOSECLAIMS WERE HANDLED.HOWEVER-- TENS OF THOUSANDS OFUNEMPLOYED PEOPLE- STILLHAVE NOT RECEIVED THEIRUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR MARISSAKYNASTON IS LIVE WITH THELATEST FROM DETR AND WHATHAPPENS NOW.IN THE LAST UPDATE WE RECEIVEDFROM DETR-- THE AGENCY SAID OFTHE WEEKLY CLAIMS THAT WEREFILED DURING THE WEEK OF JULY6-TH-- 90 PERCENT OFCLAIMANTS WERE PAID.THE DEPARTMENT SAYS AT LASTCHECK MORE THAN 23-THOUSANDCLAIMS HAD PENDING ISSUES.SINCE MARCH-- DETR SAYS IT HASPAID OUT MORE THAN 420-MILLIONDOLLARS IN PUA PAYMENTS.DURING A COURT HEARING LASTWEEK-- A JUDGE RULED THAT ALLPENDING PUA CLAIMS MUST BE PAIDOUT BY TODAY.THE JUDGE BASING HIS RULING OFFA REPORT FROM A COURTAPPOINTMENT SPECIAL MASTER THATFOUND CLAIMANTS RAN INTONUMEROUS ISSUES---INCLUDING-- AN UNHELPFUL CALLCENTER-- AN UNEMPLOYMENTSYSTEM THAT WAS NOT PREPARED TOHANDLE THE MASSIVE AMOUNT OFCALLS-- AND GLITCHES IN THEBENEFIT DELIVERY SYSTEM."IT WAS ESSENTIALLY PUTTINGSALT IN AN ALREADY OPEN WOUNDFOR A LOT OF PEOPLE WHO ARESUFFERING."THERE WILL BE ANOTHER COURTHEARING ON THURSDAY- DETR WILLHAVE TO EXPLAIN TO THE JUDGEWHAT PROGRESS THEYVE MADE INPAYING THOSE PUA CLAIMS.MORE LAYOFFS ARE COMING TO MGM.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Jen RT @KTNV: The deadline is here. All #PandemicUnemploymentAssistance payments (#PUA) in #Nevada need to be made by today, according to a jud… 1 day ago KTNV Action News The deadline is here. All #PandemicUnemploymentAssistance payments (#PUA) in #Nevada need to be made by today, acco… https://t.co/rPy8qWVmZb 1 day ago