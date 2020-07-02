California AG Sues Department Of Education Over CARES Act
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos wants to divert hundreds of millions from the CARES Act to private schools.
Chris Holmstrom reports.
2 On Your Side: California Lawmaker Calls For Audit Of EDD While Many Wait For BenefitsIn the past three months, the California Employment Development Department has paid out $37.5 billion in unemployment benefits — but a number of people are still waiting, prompting a lawmaker to call..
COVID-19: Chandigarh Police HQ closed for 2 days to carry out sanitisationChandigarh Police headquarters has been closed for two days for sanitisation amid coronavirus pandemic. A person working in the education department office has contracted COVID-19. As per the..
The CARES Act is Expiring Soon, Here’s How to Keep Your Credit Afloat Once Protections EndA crucial part of the CARES Act put a moratorium on negative credit reporting, but that ends July 25th. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.