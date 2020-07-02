Global  

California AG Sues Department Of Education Over CARES Act
Duration: 00:55s - Published
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos wants to divert hundreds of millions from the CARES Act to private schools.

Chris Holmstrom reports.

