TikTok to Leave Hong Kong as China's Government Seeks to Collect User Data
As China implements new security laws, TikTok will leave Hong Kong.

The news comes as the platform is scrutinized for alleged transfer of user data to the Chinese government.

Cheddar's Michelle Castillo reports.

