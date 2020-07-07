Maya Jama Gets The Same Pay

The star has hit out at the gender pay gap and revealed she has told her manager to always check how much her male counterparts are paid.



Related videos from verified sources Maya Jama makes sure she gets equal pay as male counterparts



Maya Jama makes sure she gets equal pay as male counterparts The star has hit out at the gender pay gap and revealed she has told her manager to always check how much her male counterparts are paid... Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:15 Published 2 weeks ago Maya slams gender pay gap: Maya Jama makes sure she gets equal pay as male counterparts



Maya Jama has hit out at the gender pay gap and revealed she has told her manager to always check how much her male counterparts are paid. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:15 Published 2 weeks ago