Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maya Jama Gets The Same Pay
Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Maya Jama Gets The Same Pay

Maya Jama Gets The Same Pay

The star has hit out at the gender pay gap and revealed she has told her manager to always check how much her male counterparts are paid.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Maya Jama makes sure she gets equal pay as male counterparts [Video]

Maya Jama makes sure she gets equal pay as male counterparts

Maya Jama makes sure she gets equal pay as male counterparts The star has hit out at the gender pay gap and revealed she has told her manager to always check how much her male counterparts are paid...

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:15Published
Maya slams gender pay gap: Maya Jama makes sure she gets equal pay as male counterparts [Video]

Maya slams gender pay gap: Maya Jama makes sure she gets equal pay as male counterparts

Maya Jama has hit out at the gender pay gap and revealed she has told her manager to always check how much her male counterparts are paid.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:15Published