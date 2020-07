Police identify victims, gunman in deadly Port St. Lucie shooting

Police released new details late Tuesday afternoon about an angry dog owner who gunned down two people inside a Port St.

IN PORT SAINT LUCIE LEAVINGTHREE PEOPLE DEAD INCLUDING AYOUNG GIRL.

JUST A SHORT TIMEAGO - WE CONFIRMED THE YOUNGGIRL KILLED IN THE ATTACK WASJUST 11 YEARS OLD.

WPTVNEWSCHANEL 5'S RYAN HUGHES ISBACK ON THE SCENE WITH NEWDETAILS JUST RELEASED BYPOLICE.CRIME SCENE UNIT OUT STILL ASCENE LEARNING MORE ABOUT(THOSE INVOLVED IN THISSHOOTING)...AND THE ONGOINGFEUD OVER A DOG...AND JUST HOWHEATED THESE ARGUMENTS WERE.-------------PAK-------------- MORE THAN 24HOURS AFTER A DEADLY SHOOTINGAND STANDOFF ON THIS QUIETSTREET IN PORT SAINTLUCIE....CRIME SCENE TAPE ISSTILL BLOCKING OFF THESE TWOHOMES...AS ANIMAL CONTROLCOULD BE SEEN REMOVING ANANIMAL IN A CAGE FROM THEVICTIM'S HOME.