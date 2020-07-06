Global  

No 'Howdy' And No Folks This Year As State Fair Of Texas Canceled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:23s - Published
The State Fair of Texas has officially been cancelled for 2020.

No Big Tex.

No midway.

No Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs.

To Amber Fletcher, granddaughter of the company's founder, the loss of 2.5 million hungry visitors is crushing.

