Who Are The Biggest Cell Phone Carriers And Why

Competition in the US wireless carrier market remains fierce, reports Business Insider.

The Big Four US carriers are Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint.

In an attempt to avoid further competition on price, carriers began shifting their focus.

Most added value to their mobile plans with new offerings to differentiate from the competition.

New, expensive unlimited plan tiers loaded offer an array of features and choices.