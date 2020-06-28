Chrissy Teigen Shares Skin-Care Routine

I know I'm not the only one who scrolls through Instagram admiring the makeup-free selfies some of our favorite celebrities post.

I mean, how is one's skin so smooth and clear?

Yes, filters help, plus celebrities have access to some of the best facial treatments on the market, but all I want to know is their skin-care routines, I mean doesn't everyone?

Chrissy Teigen (whose skin always seems to be glowing) just dropped her entire regimen, and now it makes perfect sense why her skin looks so good.