Retailers Request Governors Mandate Masks

The back and forth over the economy reopening and shutting back down across america-- prompting prominent retailers across america--and here in the tri- state-- to speak out.
They're asking governors to mandate mask wearing when inside stores.
44news reporter erran huber has the story.
Tonight--a diverse group of businesses found across the tri- state.
From macy's to dollar general.
Costco to autozone.
Are speaking with one voice-- asking governors-- who've shown a scattershot approach across the nation in the fight against covid-19-- to come to a consensus.
Mandate mask wearing.
They're trying to stave off-- another round of shutdowns.
Fearing a lack of traffic--means the next time they close up could be for good.
That's something that keeps mom and pop shop owners--up at night too.?it is really gonna affect a lot of local businesses.
Unfortunately we gotta pay our normal taxes, we gotta pay everything and our bills keep on coming?
Here in the tri- state-- right now--only illinois requires people to keep masks on in public.
Something state leaders--credit with helping keep the spread-- lower than it could be.
Though daily data--still shows a continued rise overall-- relative to the state's population--it's nowhere near other hot spots like arizona.
Maintaining 6 ft of distance, washing hands regularly, wearing face coverings.
These new habits must be reinforced every day going forward..
Without a vaccine - these will make all the difference, here in il and in other parts of the nation.
And illinois doctors-- continue to stress--keeping with that is key.?i think some of the sunbelt states didn have as strictly- enforced policies as we have had in the midwest?
As of tonight-- neither governors beshear nor holcomb--have indicated their feelings on a mandate one way or the other-- continuing to strongly recommend them.
Their latest thoughts in the wake of retailer requests--may come during their addresses later in the week.
Eh 44news as we inch ever so
