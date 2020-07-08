Retailers Request Governors Mandate Masks

The back-and-forth over the economy reopening and shutting back down across the nation is prompting prominent retailers across America--and here in the Tri-State--to make an new request.

They're asking governors to mandate mask wearing when inside stores.

44news reporter erran huber has the story.

Tonight--a diverse group of businesses found across the tri- state.

From macy's to dollar general.

Costco to autozone.

Are speaking with one voice-- asking governors-- who've shown a scattershot approach across the nation in the fight against covid-19-- to come to a consensus.

Mandate mask wearing.

They're trying to stave off-- another round of shutdowns.

Fearing a lack of traffic--means the next time they close up could be for good.

That's something that keeps mom and pop shop owners--up at night too.?it is really gonna affect a lot of local businesses.

Unfortunately we gotta pay our normal taxes, we gotta pay everything and our bills keep on coming?

Here in the tri- state-- right now--only illinois requires people to keep masks on in public.

Something state leaders--credit with helping keep the spread-- lower than it could be.

Though daily data--still shows a continued rise overall-- relative to the state's population--it's nowhere near other hot spots like arizona.

Maintaining 6 ft of distance, washing hands regularly, wearing face coverings.

These new habits must be reinforced every day going forward..

Without a vaccine - these will make all the difference, here in il and in other parts of the nation.

And illinois doctors-- continue to stress--keeping with that is key.?i think some of the sunbelt states didn have as strictly- enforced policies as we have had in the midwest?

As of tonight-- neither governors beshear nor holcomb--have indicated their feelings on a mandate one way or the other-- continuing to strongly recommend them.

Their latest thoughts in the wake of retailer requests--may come during their addresses later in the week.

