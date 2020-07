Financial Focus for July 7, 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:51s - Published 3 minutes ago Financial Focus for July 7, 2020 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PERCENT.NASDAQ DOWN ALMOST ONEPERCENT.SP500 DOWN ONE PERCENT.AND GAMING...BOYD DOWN FIVE PERCENT.CAESARS DOWN ALMOST ONE AND AHALF PERCENT.MGM DOWN ALMOST THREE AND AHALF PERCENT.LAS VEGAS SANDS AND WYNN DOWNFOUR PERCENT.RED ROCK RESORTS DOWN A LITTLEMORE THAN FOUR AND A HALFPERCENT.PEOPLE ARE DRINKING EVENMORE.... IN THE RECESSION.THAT'S ACCORDING TO ASTUDY..... BY I-R-I.THE MARKET RESEARCH COMPANYSAYS.....BEER SALES FROM GROCERY STORESARE UP.IT'S NOT JUST.....WHAT IT CALLS....."CHEAP BEER".PEOPLE ARE ALSO DRINKING.....MORE CRAFT BEERS.I-R-I SAYS....THE PEOPLE....WHO ARE BUYING....CRAFT BEER ARE YOUNGPROFESSIONALS.....WHO ARE STILL MAKING....A GOOD AMOUNT OF MONEY.TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY...."THE CLARK COUNTY CREDITUNION"..RIGHT NOW! COMPANIES TAKING







You Might Like



Tweets about this Winners' Chapel Int'l Pretoria Prophetic Focus for July 2020 is: "FINANCIAL FORTUNE IS MY HERITAGE IN CHRIST" - Isa. 51:1-3… https://t.co/v4OYbv4IUE 9 hours ago Breaking News President Kenyatta orders completion of existing projects in 2020/21 financial year: NAIROBI, Kenya July 7 - Presid… https://t.co/jNbrhQFw91 16 hours ago JN Kariuki Enwealth Financial Services Limited in conjunction with ELNET Kenya Invites you to the July Business Leaders Forum… https://t.co/pErCD1ibyz 17 hours ago Mt.KenyaTimes President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the executive to focus on completing existing development projects for the fin… https://t.co/yAlu23PeVV 17 hours ago Ingenuity Network Join us next week for another webinar! Our speakers will focus on how SMEs can develop their brand identity with li… https://t.co/Ez4hOA1rhK 18 hours ago Jenn Lofgren Together with Hillcrest Financial, I will be hosting a roundtable discussion on July 8th @ 10 am MST. We will focus… https://t.co/mcixIOZXDX 1 day ago CREAD Join us: ZOOM - https://t.co/RYWTrmY0Sx When: Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00 – Noon Focus on: The Digital Consum… https://t.co/s5XJUmo3Sz 1 day ago AR Treasurer Today I released my book suggestions for the month of July for my new reading initiative, “Educate Your Financial F… https://t.co/wZVFzjjPja 2 days ago