2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Exterior Design

The new Hyundai Santa Fe exterior design makes a unique statement in the SUV segment, combining rugged presence and sophistication.

The striking front end design stands out through its distinctive wide grille shape, embracing the main headlamp units.

The accentuated 3D pattern of the grille mesh emphasizes its robust character.

Unique, eye-catching T-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) create an unmistakable signature graphic and also reveal the turn signal as dual function.

On the lower bumper, the robust skid plate embraces the lower air intake, forming a clamp shape and visually supporting the main grille architecture.

To complete the powerful presence of the front end, the corners are dominated by vertically-oriented aerodynamic inlets that improve air flow efficiency and strengthen the upright and robust impression.

Wider wheel arch claddings and new alloy wheel designs, including a 20-inch option, reinforce the strong character of the new Santa Fe.

At the rear, the new taillight design with horizontally-stretched graphics visually reinforces the width of the body.

A red reflector band has been added to connect the taillights.

To achieve harmony and refinement, the designers shaped the rear bumper fascia with focus on achieving a calmer, more sophisticated rear end design.

This underlines the wide stance and strength of the vehicle.

Through its exterior design, the new Santa Fe demonstrates the maturity and confidence which reflect the premium qualities of Hyundai.