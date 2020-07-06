Vikas Dubey spotted at Faridabad hotel, close aide killed & 4 others arrested | Oneindia News

Dreaded gangster and the most-wanted man in Uttar Pradesh right now, Vikas Dubey, was spotted at a Faridabad hotel on Tuesday night.

Before the police could close in on him and his aides, Vikas Dubey escaped.

Meanwhile, his right-hand man Amar Dubey was killed in an encounter in Hamirpur.

Vikas Dubey was visiting a relative’s place in Faridabad Sector 87 and had planned to stay at a hotel.

He was spotted at the hotel and CCTV footage shows him visiting the hotel in the evening.

However, even before the police could get to him, Vikas Dubey managed to flee the hotel.

Meanwhile, police have arrested four of his accomplices, including another aide Shyamu Bajpai.

UP Police has arrested Prabhat, who had accompanied Vikas Dubey from Kanpur to Faridabad, and a relative named Ankur, who gave him shelter in Faridabad.