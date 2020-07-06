Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vikas Dubey spotted at Faridabad hotel, close aide killed & 4 others arrested | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Vikas Dubey spotted at Faridabad hotel, close aide killed & 4 others arrested | Oneindia News

Vikas Dubey spotted at Faridabad hotel, close aide killed & 4 others arrested | Oneindia News

Dreaded gangster and the most-wanted man in Uttar Pradesh right now, Vikas Dubey, was spotted at a Faridabad hotel on Tuesday night.

Before the police could close in on him and his aides, Vikas Dubey escaped.

Meanwhile, his right-hand man Amar Dubey was killed in an encounter in Hamirpur.

Vikas Dubey was visiting a relative’s place in Faridabad Sector 87 and had planned to stay at a hotel.

He was spotted at the hotel and CCTV footage shows him visiting the hotel in the evening.

However, even before the police could get to him, Vikas Dubey managed to flee the hotel.

Meanwhile, police have arrested four of his accomplices, including another aide Shyamu Bajpai.

UP Police has arrested Prabhat, who had accompanied Vikas Dubey from Kanpur to Faridabad, and a relative named Ankur, who gave him shelter in Faridabad.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, 2 detained in Haryana [Video]

Kanpur encounter: Vikas Dubey's close aide killed, 2 detained in Haryana

Amid the continuous developments in Kanpur shootout in which gangster Vikas Dubey escaped after an encounter in which eight police personnel were killed cold bloodedly, Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published
Kanpur shootout: 3 cops suspected of ‘leaking info’ to Vikas Dubey suspended [Video]

Kanpur shootout: 3 cops suspected of ‘leaking info’ to Vikas Dubey suspended

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have suspended three more cops in Kanpur shootout case over allegations that they were in regular contact with Vikas Dubey. Police said the role of these cops has been..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published
NSA Doval talked to China's Foreign Minister before PLA pulled back from Galwan| Oneindia News [Video]

NSA Doval talked to China's Foreign Minister before PLA pulled back from Galwan| Oneindia News

Before India-China pull-back, NSA Ajit Doval dialed Chinese foreign minister to talk of disengagement; After Galwan Valley, withdrawal also expected at Gogra, Hot Springs; BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:50Published