WHO: Emerging evidence that Covid-19 could be airborne

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has acknowledged there is "emerging evidence" that Covid-19 could be spread through particles in the air.

Trump Admin Gives Formal Notice of US Withdrawal From WHO The administration sent a letter to the United Nations on Tuesday giving its notice of withdrawal.

BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday defended the World Health Organization and lashed out at the U.S. decision to withdraw from the U.N. body. Foreign ministry..

AIIMS Jodhpur launches aeroshield to protect medical staff during COVID fight Amid the ongoing battle with COVID-19, AIIMS Jodhpur in collaboration with Iscon Surgical Limited has designed a protection box named 'Abhedya - The aeroshield' to protect the healthcare workers from getting infected. They showcased the protection box in AIIMS Auditorium. The protection box has a self-selectable hand port for physicians.This production box can be installed for the patients admitted in the operation theater, ICU and through this, the doctors will be able to treat the patient in a proper manner."Healthcare workers face constant risk while administering anaesthesia or performing suctioning on patients. The device comes with required apparatus inside the box. It will provide safety to doctors and healthcare workers," said AIIMS Jodhpur Director Dr Sanjeev Misra.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has quarantined himself at his Ranchi residence after a cabinet minister whom he had met recently tested positive for..

After losing at least 74 parishioners to COVID-19, Saint Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church in Queens reopened for its first in-person services in nearly four..

