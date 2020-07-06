WHO: Emerging evidence that Covid-19 could be airborne

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
COVID-ravaged NY church reopensAfter losing at least 74 parishioners to COVID-19, Saint Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church in Queens reopened for its first in-person services in nearly four..
USATODAY.com
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren goes into home quarantineJharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has quarantined himself at his Ranchi residence after a cabinet minister whom he had met recently tested positive for..
IndiaTimes
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in home quarantine after cabinet colleague, party MLA test positive for COVID-19Drinking and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Mathura Mahato, who had recently met the chief minister, have tested..
DNA
AIIMS Jodhpur launches aeroshield to protect medical staff during COVID fight
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:30Published
World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations
China defends WHO, lashes out at US move to withdrawBEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday defended the World Health Organization and lashed out at the U.S. decision to withdraw from the U.N. body. Foreign ministry..
WorldNews
Trump Admin Gives Formal Notice of US Withdrawal From WHO
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
Trump takes steps to withdraw US from World Health Organization
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 00:57Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources