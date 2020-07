Lawmakers to address $1.2 billion budget shortfall Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:39s - Published 9 minutes ago Lawmakers to address $1.2 billion budget shortfall The coronavirus pandemic forced businesses across the valley to shut their doors, forcing the state to lose money every single day. Now, lawmakers must address the $1.2B shortfall in a special session. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SHUT THEIR DOORS- FORCINGTHE STATE TO LOSE MONEY EVERYDAY- AND NOW- STATELAWMAKERS WILL ADDRESS THEMASSIVE 1.2 BILLION DOLLARBUDGET SHORTFALL- IN ASPECIAL SESSION.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR MARISSAKYNASTON JOINS US LIVE FROM THELAS VEGAS STRIP TO BREAK DOWNWHAT THESE BUDGET CUTS MEAN FORYOUOF COURSE- THE STRIP WASBOARDED UP- TOURISTS WERENTCOMING HERE FOR MONTHS- ANDTODAY- LAWMAKERS HAVE TOFIGURE OUT WHAT TO DO TORESOLVE THAT MASSIVE LOSS.THEYRE FACING A ONE POINT TWOBILLION DOLLAR SHORTFALL FORTHIS FISCAL YEAR.GOVERNOR SISOLAK PRESENTED ABUDGETPROPOSAL MONDAY- AND ITINCLUDED DEEP CUTS TO SEVERALGOVERNMENT AGENCIES ANDSERVICES- INCLUDING FUNDINGFOR PUBLICEDUCATION- FUNDING FORHIGHER EDUCATION- AND FUNDINGFOR THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHAND HUMAN SERVICES- THATSINCLUDING MEDICAID.THE REPORT- ALSO CALLS FOR MOREFINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FROM THEFEDERAL GOVERNMENT- 13 ACTIONNEWS TALKED WITH LAWMAKERS WHOSAY THE SPECIAL SESSION ISNEEDED TO DISCUSS WHAT CAN BEDONE.46:00-THERE'S LITTLE GAMINGTAX, LITTLE SALES TAX.WE HAVE THE HIGHESTUNEMPLOYMENT IN THE COUNTRY SOI'M SURE THEY NEED THIS SPECIALSESSION JUST TO MAKE IT THROUGHTHE END OF THE YEAR.THE MEETING WILL BE HELD AT 9AMAT THE STATE CAPITOL LATER THISMORNING, WE WILL BRING YOU LIVEUPDATES ON AIR AND ONLINE.MARISSA K, 13 AN.CLARK COUNTY IS TRANSITIONINGTO A FOUR DAY WORK WEEK BECAUSE







