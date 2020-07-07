Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lucknow Development Authority officials put notice outside Vikas Dubey's residence
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Lucknow Development Authority officials put notice outside Vikas Dubey's residence

Lucknow Development Authority officials put notice outside Vikas Dubey's residence

The officials of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) have put a notice at history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's residence in Lucknow.

Vikas Dubey's wife Richa Dubey has been asked by LDA officials to present a copy of the map of the house at LDA office.

Yesterday (July 07), house of Vikas Dubey was seized by LDA officials in Krishna Nagar area of Lucknow.

Kanpur encounter took place on July 03 in Bikaru village where at least eight cops lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vikas Dubey Vikas Dubey

Arrest or planned surrender? Questions raised on Vikas Dubey's unhindered run to Ujjain

 Earlier on Thursday, two close aides of the gangster were killed by the UP Police in separate encounters.
DNA

Breaking: UP gangster Vikas Dubey nabbed from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

 After days of intensified manhunt, the Uttar Pradesh Police has managed to nab gangster Vikas Dubey.
DNA

UP gangster Vikas Dubey nabbed from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

 After days of intensified manhunt, the Uttar Pradesh Police has managed to nab gangster Vikas Dubey.
DNA
Kanpur encounter case: Police conduct thorough probe at shootout site [Video]

Kanpur encounter case: Police conduct thorough probe at shootout site

Search operation and investigation by the UP Police is underway in Kanpur encounter case. Several cops were present at encounter site while probing the affected area. They also investigated illegal properties of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. While speaking to ANI, Dr Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari said, "A magisterial enquiry has been called in this case."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Lucknow Lucknow Metropolis and state capital in Uttar Pradesh, India

1196 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in UP [Video]

1196 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in UP

In a press conference held in Lucknow on July 08, Principal Health Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Amit Mohan Prasad informed that total 1,196 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state in last 24 hours. "In the last 24 hours, 1,196 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported. The active cases in the state stand at 9,980. A total of 20,331 have been discharged after recovering from the disease. The death toll stands at 845," said Amit Mohan Prasad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published
COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals can talk to their relatives on phone: UP Addl Chief Secy [Video]

COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals can talk to their relatives on phone: UP Addl Chief Secy

In a press conference held in Lucknow on July 07, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh, Awanish Awasthi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals can talk to their relatives on phone. "Health Department has completed more than 33,000 COVID helpdesk in coordination with different departments. Chief Minister has directed to make sure ample arrangement of ambulance in the state and also directed to test 30,000 people in a day. Chief Minister has also directed that patients admitted in COVID hospitals to talk to their relatives on phone so that their relatives may know their condition," said Awanish Awasthi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published
6 pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges recovered from Vikas Dubey's residence: UP Police [Video]

6 pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges recovered from Vikas Dubey's residence: UP Police

While briefing the media in Lucknow on July 07, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar spoke on updates of Kanpur encounter. He said, "40 teams and Special Task Force (STF) are working. We are collecting information on his (Vikas Dubey) accomplices and members of family. Where did they get such huge cache of weapons? What weapons were used? Information was received that someone kept it hidden at his home." "The entire house was searched and 2 kg of explosive substance, 6 country made pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges were recovered," UP ADG added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published
Kanpur encounter: Forensic test of computer of CO Mishra will be done if needed, says UP Police [Video]

Kanpur encounter: Forensic test of computer of CO Mishra will be done if needed, says UP Police

While briefing the media in Lucknow on July 07, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar spoke on updates of Kanpur encounter. He said, "It is viral in the media that Circle Officer (CO) Devendra Mishra, who lost his life in Kanpur encounter, had written a letter. Director General of Police (DGP) has sent an IG level officer to investigate this. The truth will come out in the investigation." "An audio clip has also been released but there is nothing objectionable in it. It is a conversation between the then Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Police Station In-charge and CO. It is being verified. If needed forensic test of the computer of Circle Officer will also be done." UP ADG (Law and Order) added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Kanpur Kanpur Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India

Kanpur encounter: 3 men arrested in Faridabad, produced before court [Video]

Kanpur encounter: 3 men arrested in Faridabad, produced before court

Around three men who were arrested in connection with Kanpur encounter case were produced before the District Court in Haryana's Faridabad on July 08. They were arrested after a raid was conducted at a house on receiving inputs of presence of Vikas Dubey, main accused in Kanpur encounter case. Earlier today, a man suspected to be history-sheeter Vikas Dubey was also spotted outside a shop in Faridabad, according to police sources. Vikas Dubey is absconding since Kanpur encounter, where 8 cops were killed. Reward on the head of Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 5 lakh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Krishna Nagar, Lucknow Krishna Nagar, Lucknow Residential Area in Uttar Pradesh, India


You Might Like


Tweets about this

thesiasattv

SIASAT TV #Kanpur encounter: #Lucknow Development Authority officials reach at Vikas Dubey’s residence https://t.co/jhiDldxskU 17 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Hunt for gangster Vikas Dubey intensifies: All the latest updates [Video]

Hunt for gangster Vikas Dubey intensifies: All the latest updates

Police have intensified the search for gangster Vikas Dubey. A man suspected to be Vikas, was seen in Faridabad on Wednesday. CCTV captured footage of a man suspected to be Vikas. VIkas is the main..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:37Published
Delhi University postpones final exams, 2 arrests in Vikas Dubey case & more | Oneindia News [Video]

Delhi University postpones final exams, 2 arrests in Vikas Dubey case & more | Oneindia News

Pakistan claims Kulbhushan Jadhav 'refused' to file review petition; West Bengal govt to impose 7-day strict lockdown in containment zones from Thursday; Delhi University postpones final year exams to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:11Published
UP gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey killed by STF [Video]

UP gangster Vikas Dubey's close aide Amar Dubey killed by STF

Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide was gunned down by UP Special Task Force. Amar Dubey was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district. Acting on a tip off, a team of STF and local..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:31Published