Lucknow Development Authority officials put notice outside Vikas Dubey's residence

Search operation and investigation by the UP Police is underway in Kanpur encounter case. Several cops were present at encounter site while probing the affected area. They also investigated illegal properties of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. While speaking to ANI, Dr Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari said, "A magisterial enquiry has been called in this case."
In a press conference held in Lucknow on July 08, Principal Health Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Amit Mohan Prasad informed that total 1,196 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state in last 24 hours. "In the last 24 hours, 1,196 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported. The active cases in the state stand at 9,980. A total of 20,331 have been discharged after recovering from the disease. The death toll stands at 845," said Amit Mohan Prasad.
In a press conference held in Lucknow on July 07, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh, Awanish Awasthi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals can talk to their relatives on phone. "Health Department has completed more than 33,000 COVID helpdesk in coordination with different departments. Chief Minister has directed to make sure ample arrangement of ambulance in the state and also directed to test 30,000 people in a day. Chief Minister has also directed that patients admitted in COVID hospitals to talk to their relatives on phone so that their relatives may know their condition," said Awanish Awasthi.
While briefing the media in Lucknow on July 07, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar spoke on updates of Kanpur encounter. He said, "40 teams and Special Task Force (STF) are working. We are collecting information on his (Vikas Dubey) accomplices and members of family. Where did they get such huge cache of weapons? What weapons were used? Information was received that someone kept it hidden at his home." "The entire house was searched and 2 kg of explosive substance, 6 country made pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges were recovered," UP ADG added.
While briefing the media in Lucknow on July 07, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar spoke on updates of Kanpur encounter. He said, "It is viral in the media that Circle Officer (CO) Devendra Mishra, who lost his life in Kanpur encounter, had written a letter. Director General of Police (DGP) has sent an IG level officer to investigate this. The truth will come out in the investigation." "An audio clip has also been released but there is nothing objectionable in it. It is a conversation between the then Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Police Station In-charge and CO. It is being verified. If needed forensic test of the computer of Circle Officer will also be done." UP ADG (Law and Order) added.
Around three men who were arrested in connection with Kanpur encounter case were produced before the District Court in Haryana's Faridabad on July 08. They were arrested after a raid was conducted at a house on receiving inputs of presence of Vikas Dubey, main accused in Kanpur encounter case. Earlier today, a man suspected to be history-sheeter Vikas Dubey was also spotted outside a shop in Faridabad, according to police sources. Vikas Dubey is absconding since Kanpur encounter, where 8 cops were killed. Reward on the head of Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 5 lakh.
Pakistan claims Kulbhushan Jadhav 'refused' to file review petition; West Bengal govt to impose 7-day strict lockdown in containment zones from Thursday; Delhi University postpones final year exams to..
Gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide was gunned down by UP Special Task Force. Amar Dubey was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district. Acting on a tip off, a team of STF and local..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:31Published