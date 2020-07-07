Lucknow Development Authority officials put notice outside Vikas Dubey's residence

The officials of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) have put a notice at history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's residence in Lucknow.

Vikas Dubey's wife Richa Dubey has been asked by LDA officials to present a copy of the map of the house at LDA office.

Yesterday (July 07), house of Vikas Dubey was seized by LDA officials in Krishna Nagar area of Lucknow.

Kanpur encounter took place on July 03 in Bikaru village where at least eight cops lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals.