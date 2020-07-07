Facebook failing to protect civil rights -audit

Kanye West No Longer Supports Donald Trump



Kanye West no longer supports President Donald Trump. West gave a four-hour interview to Forbes magazine Tuesday. West has been widely criticized because of his support of President Donald Trump. He told Forbes he's lost faith in Trump. "It looks like one big mess to me. I don't like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker." West's comments come after he announced he is running for president himself. He missed deadlines in several states to actually get on the ballot.

