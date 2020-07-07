Global  

Facebook failing to protect civil rights -audit
Facebook's decisions to allow controversial posts by President Donald Trump established a "terrible precedent" that could allow the platform to be "weaponized to suppress voting," according to an external civil rights audit released on Wednesday.

