Facebook failing to protect civil rights -audit

Facebook's decisions to allow controversial posts by President Donald Trump established a "terrible precedent" that could allow the platform to be "weaponized to suppress voting," according to an external civil rights audit released on Wednesday.
Sophie, the Countess of Wessex visited of The Half Moon pub in Bagshot this afternoon speaking to staff and customers to hear about how the business has been affected during lockdown.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced he's cutting VAT from 20% to 5% for the hospitality and tourism sectors until January 2021. In a further attempt to get the sectors moving, the chancellor announced there will be a 50% discount for people dining out on Monday to Wednesday at participating establishments.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a new 'Kickstart scheme' which will directly pay employers to create new jobs for 16 to 24-year-olds at risk of long-term unemployment due to coronavirus.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that people will no longer have to pay stamp duty on homes under £500k. The move comes as part of a number of measures announced to help the UK economy bounce back from coronavirus.
On Tuesday, President Trump gave an interview in which he said he was considering banning TikTok. Trump echoed earlier comments from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump implied a ban on TikTok would be a way of punishing China for the coronavirus. Business Insider reports that Coronavirus originated in the city of Wuhan. Trump's rationale was somewhat different from the reason given by Pompeo. Pompeo said the US was worried TikTok could be a national-security risk.
Kanye West no longer supports President Donald Trump. West gave a four-hour interview to Forbes magazine Tuesday. West has been widely criticized because of his support of President Donald Trump. He told Forbes he's lost faith in Trump. "It looks like one big mess to me. I don't like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker." West's comments come after he announced he is running for president himself. He missed deadlines in several states to actually get on the ballot.
COO Sheryl Sandberg Says Facebook Will Work Harder to Curb Hate Speech The platform's Chief Operating Officer made the statement before a meeting with civil rights leaders. Sheryl Sandberg, via a blog..
Facebook has been under constant scrutiny over their handling of hate speech and misinformation appearing on the platform, and the Chief Operating Officer, Sheryl Sandberg says the social media company..