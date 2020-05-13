Global  

One missing and people injured after crane collapses on houses
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published
One missing and people injured after crane collapses on houses

One missing and people injured after crane collapses on houses

One person is missing after a crane fell on to houses in east London leaving four people injured.

Crane crashes into homes in east London [Video]

Crane crashes into homes in east London

Several people have been injured after a crane has collapsed into a string of houses in Bow, east London. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published
