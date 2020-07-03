Global  

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,517
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,517

The Department of Health and Social Care said 44,517 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday – up by 126 from 44,391 the previous day.

