Colorado Prairie Music Festival Will Require Attendees To Sign Coronavirus Waiver
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:25s - Published
The Colorado Prairie Music Festival will go ahead on Aug.

8 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Hugo -- but people who attend will have to sign a coronavirus waiver.

Katie Johnston reports.

