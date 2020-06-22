Colorado Prairie Music Festival Will Require Attendees To Sign Coronavirus Waiver
The Colorado Prairie Music Festival will go ahead on Aug.
8 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Hugo -- but people who attend will have to sign a coronavirus waiver.
Katie Johnston reports.
