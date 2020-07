Check This Out: New mask aims to help people eat, drink Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:43s - Published 5 minutes ago Check This Out: New mask aims to help people eat, drink The latest fashion trend this year is the face mask. It's helping to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic. But it sometimes makes social distancing hard especially when you're eating or drinking. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IT'S HELPING TO KEEP PEOPLE SAFEDURING THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC.BUT IT SOMETIMES MAKES SOCIALDISTANCINGHARD... ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU'REEATING OR DRINKING.THAT'S WHERE SHUT YOUR MOUTHCOMES IN...THE TEXAS-BASED COMPANY HASCREATED A FACE MASK WITH AZIPPER IN OVER YOUR MOUTH.THAT MAKES IT EASY TO JUSTUNZIP... AND TAKE A GULP OFWATEROR A BITE OF FOOD.THESE ZIPPERED FACE MASKS COST34.99 AND COME IN A VARIETY OFFABRICS AND COLORS.







