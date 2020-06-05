Global  

Oprah Winfrey, Nikole Hannah-Jones to Adapt '1619 Project' for Film, TV | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Oprah Winfrey, Nikole Hannah-Jones to Adapt '1619 Project' for Film, TV | THR News

Oprah Winfrey, Nikole Hannah-Jones to Adapt '1619 Project' for Film, TV | THR News

'Times' staff writer Nikole Hannah-Jones and Oprah Winfrey are teaming with Lionsgate to develop 'The New York Times Magazine' issue and the podcast '1619' into multiple feature films, TV series, documentaries and other cross-platform content.

