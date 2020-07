United Airlines warns 45% of staff face furlough Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:15s - Published 6 minutes ago United Airlines warns 45% of staff face furlough United Airlines said on Wednesday it was preparing to send notices of potential furloughs to 36,000 U.S.-based frontline employees, or about 45% of staff, as travel demand hit by the coronavirus pandemic struggles to recover. Conway G. Gittens reports. 0

