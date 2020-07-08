WMAR-2 News at 5

GOOD EVENING AND WELCOME TOWMAR 2 NEWS AT 5... I'M2 NEWS AT 5... I'M JAMIECOSTELLO.

AND I'M KELLYSWOOPE.

GO TO SCHOOL... ORLEARN REMOTELY?

IT'S AQUESTION EVERY DISTRICT ISWEIGHING RIGHT NOW.

WE'LLSHARE THE PRESIDENT'S HOPES ONTHE MATTER... AND HOW ONECOUNTY IS PLANNING FOR THEFALL.

A CASE OF ANIMALABUSE... SPLITTNG A HUSBANDAND WIFE IN HALF.

WE'LL SHAREWHAT ONE MAN ALLEGEDLY DID TOA PUPPY... THAT HAS HIS WIFEFILING FOR DIVORCE.

AND STARTCHECKING WHERE YOU PAR━BALTIMORE'S GOING TO STARTENFORCING PARKING FINES AGAIN!WE'LL TELL YOU WHEN THOSEMETER MAIDS WILL BE BACK OUTON THE STREETS.A CECIL COUNTY MAN WHOALLEGEDLY INJURED A SMALLPUPPY FACES AN AGGRAVATEDANIMAL CRUELTY CHARGE.

WMAR 2NEWS' JEFF HAGER HAS DETAILSOF THE INCIDENT.(HAGER S━UP)“THE VICTIM INTHIS CASE IS NUGGET, A YOUNGTERRIE━ MIX, AND HER ALLEGEDABUSER NOW RISKS LOSING HISMARRIAGE AND HIS FREEDOM”(TRACK) IN EARLY MARCH, ATENANT AT THE CHARLESTOWNCROSSING APARTMENTS IN NORTHEAST REPORTED SEEING A MANKICK NUGGET, THIS YOUNGTERRIER PUPPY, LIKE A SOCCERBALL IN FRONT OF HIS BUILDINGAND LATER DRAG IT BACK UP THESTEPS BY ITS LEASH.INVESTIGATORS WOULD LATER FINDBLOOD AND VOMIT TRAILS LEADINGTO ASHLEY ANDREWS(SOT━AshleighAndrews/SuspectWife :27“So I had noticedthat she had started acting alittle funny, and I hadactually planned on making avet appointment for thatweekend.

I started noticingthat she was a littledifferent, not running aroundacting like the puppy that shewas” (TRACK) AUTHORITIESSEIZED THE DOG AND TOOK IT TOA VET WHO FOUND NUGGET HADSUFFERED A PUNCTURED LUNG,BROKEN RIBS AND INJURIES TOHER NOSE, EARS AND PAWS.ASHLE━YEA━OLDERIC CHRISTOPHER ANDREWS,ADMITTED TO INVESTIGATORS HEHAD OCCASIONALLY STRUCK THEDOG IN THE NOSE OR NUDGED ITBACK UPSTAIRS WHEN IT REFUSEDTO FOLLOW HIM ON ITS OWN, ANDHE CLAIMED THE DOGBECOME BLOODY WALKING ON THEPARKING LOT SURROUNDING THEBUILDING, BUT HIS WIFE SOONBECAME CONVINCED HE HAD TAKENOUT HIS ANGER ON HER PUPPY ANDSHE CHOSE TO LET NUGGET GO.(SOT) :56“When I had tosurrender her, I sat on thesidewalk crying forminutes.

Ianimals.

I have animals athome, like you can hear thedog barking in the background.Thathuge part& I like dogs morethan humans on most days”(TRACK) ESPECIALLY THIS ONE.ERIC ANDREWS NOW FACES ANAGGRAVATED ANIMAL CRUELTYCHARGE THAT COULD LAND HIMBEHIND BARS FOR UP TO THREEYEARS IF HEHIS WIFE NO LONGER FEELS SAFEBEING AROUND HIM.

(SOT) 1:52“Thatfiled for divorce.

I couldnbe a part of that.

I could notlive with that”“Was there aconcern on your part that ifhe could mistreat an animalthat way that he couldmistreat you that way”“Yes,thatpacked up my kids, even hiskid” (HAGER S━UP)“ONCEINVESTIGATORS CONFRONTEDANDREWS WITH THE EXTENT OFNUGGETHIS STORY, CLAIMING HE HADLASHED OUT AT THE DOG AFTER ITBIT HIM& IN ESSENCE BLAMINGTHE ANIMAL FOR THE ABUSE,WHICH WOULD FOLLOW.

JEFFHAGER, WMAR 2 NEWS”LET'S CHECK IN WIMETEROLOGIST STEVIE DANIELSWHO'S WITH US IN THE STUDIOTONIGHT.High pressure remains offshorethrough tonight while lowpressure develops near theNorth and South CarolinaCoast.

The low will slowlymove up the Mi━Atlantic CoastThursday and Friday beforemoving off to the northeastFriday night.

The low maydevelop tropicalcharacteristics during thistime so this will have to bemonitored.

An uppe━ leveltrough will build overheadSaturday while a cold frontpasses through the area.

Theuppe━level trough will hangaround for early next week.AS THE CITY OF BALTIMORBEGINS TO SLOWLY REOPEN ANDMORE PEOPLE ARE STARTING TOGET BACK ON THEROADS...PARKING REGULATIONSHAVE ALSO RETURNED.

MAYORYOUNG ANNOUNCED THATENFORCEMENT OF PARKING METERSTHROUGHOUT THE CITY WILLRESUME ON MONDAY JULY 13TH.MAYOR YOUNG...THE DEPARTMENTOF TRANSPORTATION... AND THEP━━━C DECIDED NOW WAS THETIME TO RETURN SERVICES LIKEMETERED PARKING FOR LOCALBUSINESSES AND AREA RESIDENTS.AFTER NEARLY A YEAR ON THESIDELINES... SERGEANT BILLSHIFLETT IS BACK ON ACTIVEDUTY.

ON JULY 15TH LASTYEAR... SHIFLETT WAS SHOT ATTHE 'MAN ALIVE' METHADONECLINIC IN NORTH BALTIMORE.

HEWAS SHOT IN THE STOMACH.

HEHAD SURGERY SHORTLY AFTER....BUT HAD SOME COMPLICATIONSDURING HIS RECOVERY... AND HADTO HAVE ANOTEHR SURGERY INDECEMBER.

SHIFLETT IS A 2━YEAR VETERAN OF THE FORCE.AS DAILY COVID NUMBERS GETHIGHER AND HIGHER... STATEGOVERNORS ARE CALLING ON THEWHITE HOUSE TO RENEW THEIRPUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCYDECLARATION.

GOVERNOR HOGANLEADS THE NATIONAL GOVERNORSASSOCIATION... THE GROUPPUSHING FOR THE RENEWAL.

THEDECLARATION ENDS ON THE 25THOF THIS MONTH.

IT LETS STATESDO A LOT MORE IN REGARDS TOAID... INCLUDING ENHANCEDMEDICAL ASSISTANCE... ANDCOVID TESTING FOR THOSEWITHOUT INSURANCE.

THEGOVERNORS GROUP SAYS WITHOUTTHAT... THEIR ABILITY TO HELPPEOPLE WILL BE REDUCED AT ACRITICAL TIME.WE'VE PASSED A NEW MARK FORCOVID CASES IN THE ━S.

MORETHAN THREE MILLION PEOPLE HAVEEITHER GOTTEN, OR CURRENTLYHAVE, THE VIRUS.

THE FOCUS NOWTHOUGH... IS ON SCHOOLS.PRESIDENT TRUMP WANTS THEM ALLTO REOPEN IN THE FALL.

BUTMANY ARE WORRIED IT COULD BETOO SOON.

ABC'S INES DE LACUETARA IS IN WASHINGTON WITHTHE LATEST.WITH THE NATION SETTING A NEWRECORD OF MORE THAN6━THOUSAND COVID19 INFECTIONSON TUESDA━ FEARS THE NATIONCOULD BE MOVING BACKWARDS..

DRJha: it's really important toget on top of this now duringthe summer before the fallarrives because the fall willbe pretty tough and, remember,we will have the flu season tocontend with CASES SURGING INAT LEAST 31 STATES..

ALMOSTHALF SLOWING THEIR REOPENINGPLANS..

OR IN SOME CASES..EVEN CLOSING DOWN AGAIN.PRESIDENT TRUMP REPEATING THEFALSE CLAIM TRUMP SOT: we'redoing very very well.

Again,mortality rate, the lowestanywhere in the world.

//FAUCI SOT: it's a falsenarrative to take comfort in alower rate of death THEADMINSTRATION NOW PUSHING FSCHOOLS TO REOPEN.

Pence: It'sabsolutely essential that weget our kids back intoclassrooms for in personlearning.

We can't let ourkids fall behind academically.IT'S ULTIMATELY UP TO STATESAND LOCAL JURISDICTIONS TODECIDE WHEN AND HOW TO REOPENSCHOOLS.

TODAY NEW YORK CITYMAYOR ANNOUCING.

SOT deBLASIO: The vast majority ofkids and the vast majority ofschools, you'll be going toschool to the classroom eithertwo days a week or three daysa week.

But IN FLORIDA━ WHERTHERE WERE MORE THAN SEVENTHOUSAND (GFX: 7347) NEW COVIDCASES WERE REPORTED onTuesday?

THE STATE ISSUING ANEMERGENCY ORDER REQUIRING ALLSCHOOLS TO OPEN IN AUGUST "ATLEAST FIVE DAYS PER WEEK FORALL STUDENTS." THIS FLORIDAMOM ENROLLING HER KIDS INONLINE SCHOOL.

SOT WENDY SETH"FOR ME THAT'S NOT ACCEPTABLEBECAUSE IF YOU ARE ACTUALLYSAYING, OKAY, LET'S GO BACKAND THEN LET'S SEE WHO GETSCOVID.

IT'S GOING TO BE ONECHILD IS IT GOING TO BE 100CHILDREN, IS IT GOING TO BETHOUSANDS OF CHILDREN BECAUSEALL OF FLORIDA'S OPENING UP."TAG: AND PRESIDENT TRUMP ISBEGINNING THE FORMAL PROCESSTO REMOVE THE U.S. FROM THEWORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION?SOMETHING HIS 2020 OPPONENTJOE BIDEN VOWS TO REVERSE, IFHE'S ELECTED IN NOVEMBER.IF YOU'RE GOING TO BROADNECWINDSOR FARM OR MARLEY MIDDLEYOU WANT TO KNOW ARE YOU GOINGTO SCHOOL.

WMAR 2 NEWS DONHARRISON A PRODUCT OF SEVERNAPARK HIGH IS REPORTING ON HOWANNE ARUNDEL IS NAVIGATINGUNCHARTED WATERS.Track: The Anne Arundel countyboard of education met today.The topic on everyone's mindsis when and how school isgoing to start in the fall.The county has come up withthree options: 1) Schoolstarts off with everyonethere.

2) all virtual learningand option 3) a mix of both&.sot: Every student is avirtual student but, some ofour students, with the consentof their parents, will go backinto buildings, one day aweek, two days a week, whatever it is the number that wedetermine, right?..

To getthat additional i━personinstruction.

Sot: Igetting by, arennow&& Track: Aiden Marian isgetting ready to start hissophomore year at BroadneckHigh School.

He had a majorpart of his freshman yearinterrupted because of thecoronavirus.

Although hewishes everything would justgo back to normal, he isleaning toward a combinationof i━ school and virtuallearning.

Sot: I think for thesafety of everyone else, Ithink I would much rather haveit be a mix of both, like wehave inside school forlearning and maybe do all thehome work and stuff on line andmaybe certain lessons and whatnot.

Track: Transportation,cleaning, the cafeteria areall things in consideration aswe start back up.

The boardwonthe end of this month.

Sot: Wewanted to make sure the we canmake the best decisionpossible with the most up todate information that we have.In anne arundel county, DHRELIGIOUS SCHOOL ACONSERVATIVE NO━PROFITS WILLNOW GET MORE LEEWAY INDECIDING WHETHER OR NOT TOOFFER CONTRACEPTION.

THAT'SBASED ON A RULING FROM THESUPREME COURT TODAY.

OUR JOEST.

GEORGE IS IN WASHINGTONAND EXPLAINS THE IMPACT OFTHIS RULING AND WHAT HAPPENSNEXT.Joe St.

George/ @joestgeorgeAnother consequential rulinghere at the US Supreme Courtin Washington impactingfamilies, particularly womenTHAT may impact ACCESS TObirth control.

You see whenthe Affordable Care Act wassigned into law 10 years ago,President Obama made clearthat women should have accessto free birth control on theirinsurance plans even if theirbosses disagreed WITHPROVIDING IT.

Churches didn'thave to comply, but manyreligious and conservativeno━ profits like the LittleSisters of the Poor,universities, high schools andhospitals had to offer it.Well that changes today withjustices ruling in a ━2opinion that if an employerhas a sincere moral objection,they don't have to offer afree contraception THROUGHTHEIR INSURANCE PLANS.

TheFederal Government estimatesanywhere between 70,000 to126,000 women could now losecontraceptive coverage acrossthe country as a result.Meaning women may have to pay$3━50/ month out of pocket.Today's news wasn't the onlyvictory for conservatives.Justices also ruled teachersand employees in religiousschools can't sue fordiscrimination like employeesin other businesses.

The HighCourt also announcing tomorrowwill be the last day foropinions which means we'llfind out if the President mustrelease his tax returns.

Atthe Supreme Court inWashington, I'm Joe St.

GeorgeTHE ━━L SEASON IS CURRENTLA GO... BUT FANS MAY OR MAYNOT BE IN THE SEATS.

IF THEYARE... IT'LL BE A LOT LESTHAN USUAL.

THE RAVENS SAY...THEY MIGHT HAVE TO ALLOW LESSTHAN 1━THOUSAND FANS IN ONGAME DAY.

SO... THE BALTIMORERAVENS ARE OFFERING SEASONTICKET HOLDERS SEVERAL OPTIONSIF THEY CAN'T GET IN.

YOU CANGET YOUR TICKETS DEFERRED TO2━21.... OR YOU CAN ASK FOR AREFUND.

THE TEAM WON'T SELLANY MORE SINGLE GAME TICKETSEITHER.

IF YOU ALREADY BOUGHTA TICKET, THE TEAM WILL SENDYOU A REFUND.AN FBI INVESTIGATION IS NOWUNDERWAY IN INDIANA... AFTERBLACK MAN SAYS A GROUP OFWHITE PEOPLE... THREATENED TOLYNCH HIM WE'LL SHARE THETERRIFYING VIDEO OF WHATHAPPENED... AND HEAR FROM THEMAN ABOUT WHAT STARTED ALL OFTHIS.

AND AS CONTROVERSIALMONUMENTS ARE TORN DOWN, THEQUESTION FOR SOME IS WHERETHEY SHOULD GO NEXT.

WE'LLSHARE WHY MOST MUSEUMS... MAYNOT EVEN WANT THEM.

YOU'REWATCHING WMAR 2 NEW━ THESTATION THAT'S WORKING FORYOINDIANA APPEARS TO SHOW AGROUP OF WHITE MEN PINNING ABLACK MAN AGAINST A TREE,SHOUTING RACIAL SLURS.

NOW...THAT MAN SAYS THEY THREATENEDTO LYNCH HIM.

THE FBI HAS NOWJOINED THE INVESTIGATION ASTHE COMMUNITY ERUPTS INPROTESTS.

ABC'S TREVOR AULTHAS THE LATEST.DEMONSTRATIONS ANDINVESTIGATIONS AREINTENSIFYING IN BLOOMINGTONINDIAN━ AFTER VIRL VIDEOSSURFACED SHOWING WHAT APPEARSTO BE RACIALLY MOTIVATEDATTACK ON THE FOURTH OF JULYNAT VIDEO A GROUP OF WHITE MENSEEMING TO PIN 3━YEA━OLDVAUGHXX BOOKE━ A BLACK MA━TOA TRE━ HURLING RACIALSLUR━AND BOOKER SAYS THEY*THEN CALLED FOR A NOOSE.* SOT BOOKER "AS THEY'REBEATING ME ON THE GROUND, ONEOF THE INDIVIDUALS YELLS TO AFRIEND TO GET A NOOSE, NOT AROPE, BUT TO LITERALLY GET ANOOSE." ACCORDING TO BOOKE━HEAND A FRIEND WERE HEADED TO APUBLIC BEACH WHEN THOSE MENCONFRONTED HIM, SAYING HE WASON PRIVATE PROPERT━ HISFRIEND BRENNAN GOLIGHTLYRECORDED THE ALTERCATION ONHIS PHON━ DEMANDING THE MENRELEASE HIM SOT BRENNANGOLIGHTLY "THEY HAD HATRED,ANGER IN THEIR EYES.I BELIEVETHEY WERE, IF I IF WE HAD NOTSHOWED UP, I, I BELIEVE THEYWERE GOING TO HURT VAUHXXPRETTY BAD." BOOKER ESCAPEDWITH A MILD CONCUSION, BRUISESAND PATCHES OF HAIR RIPPEDFROM HIS HEA━HE CALLED POLICETO REPORT THE ATTACK, BUT SAYSINDIANA DEPARTMENT OF NATURALRESOURCES RESPONDED AND MADENO ARREST━ EVEN THOUGH HESAYS HIS LIFE WAS IN DANGERSOT BOOKER: A WOMAN WHO'S INTHE CROWD YELLS NOT TO KILLME.

I REALIZE THAT SHE'SLITERALLY TALKING ABOUT ME,FOR THEM NOT TO KILL ME, ANDI'M IN A STATE OF SHOCK." THEINCIDENT HAS SPARKED DAYS OFPROTEST━ ONE OF WHICH TURNEDVIOLENT WHEN A DRIVER TRIED TOPLOW THROUGH THE CROW━THATDRIVE━ STILL ON THE LOOSENAT PROTESTS AS DEMONSTRATORSDEMAND BOOKERS ALLEGEDATTACKERS FACE CHARGE━INVESTIGATORS SAY THEY ARESTILL COLLECTING EVIDENCE[GFX] THE COUNTY PROSECUTORTELLING ABC NEWS "" WEANTICIPATE RECEIVING THE CASESOON??WE WILL THROUGHLYREVIEW?AND DETERMINE WHATCHARGES ARE APPROPRIATE."FEDERAL AUTHORITIES AREINVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AHATE CRIME.

TAG: BOOKER SAIDHE TRIED TO TALK CALMLY WITHTHOSE MEN AND WAS TRYING TOWALK AWAY WHEN THEY GRABBEDHI━ HE SAYS HE BELIEVES HE'SSTILL ALIVE BECAUSE HIS WHITEFRIENDS STEPPED IN AND REFUSEDTO STOP RECORDING.

TREVOR AULTABC NEWS NEW YORKRICHMOND HAS REMOVED ANOTHCONFEDERATE STATUE.

TODAY...THEY TOOK DOWN THE CONFEDERATESOLDIERS AND SAILORS STATUE.IT'S THE 6TH STATUE TAKEN DOWNTHERE IN JUST THE PAST WEEK.BUT AS MORE MONUMENTS TIED TORACISM GET TAKEN DOWN... IT'SRAISING QUESTIONS AS TO WHATSHOULD HAPPEN TO THEM LONGTERM.

THE HEAD OF THE ATLANTAHISTORY CENTER SAYS MUSEUMSAREN'T NECESSARILY ALWAYS THEANSWER.

"they are alsointended to comand space andsend a certain message andsome of that is lost and someof that can overpowereverything else that is in thevicinity of them." SHEFFIELHALE SAYS SOME CONFEDERATESTATUES ARE SIMPLY JUST TOOLARGE AND HEAVY FOR MUSEUMS.MOST ALSO DON'T WANT TO BE THEPLACE FOR CASTOFF━ BUTRATHER THINGS THAT YOU NEED TOSAVE TO TELL A STORY.

HETHINKS QUARANTINING THESEMONUMENTS FOR A BIT IS A GOODIDEA... AND THEN HAVING ADISCUSSION LATER ABOUT WHEREAPPROPRIATE PLACES MIGHT BE."we can talk about what theyreally are and look atperspective because its notabout the zero sum game anyoreshould they stay or shouldthey go its about what do wedo with them now and whatstories do we tell and for usjust tell the truth." WE'VESEEN VARIOUS THINGS HAPPALREADY TO CIVIL WARMEMORABILIA.

FOR EXAMPL━ THEOLD MISSISSIPPI FLAG WILL GOTO A HISTORY MUSEUM.

SOMEMONUMENTS WERE MOVED TOPRIVATE PROPERTY ORCEMETERIES.

IN DALLAS LASTYEA━ A ROBERT E.

LEE STATUEWAS EVEN AUCTIONED OFF FORMORE THAN A MILLION DOLLARS.Tonight... Scattered showersand thunderstorms before 9pm.Partly cloudy, with a lowaround 73.

Southeast wind 5 to7 mph.

Chance of precipitationis 30%.

Thursday... A slightchance of showers after 3pm.Partly sunny, with a high near90.

East wind 3 to 8 mph.Chance of precipitation is20%.

Thursday Night... Aslight chance of showersbefore 9pm, then a slightchance of showers after 3am.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 73.

East wind 7 to 9mph.

Chance of precipitationis 20%.

Friday... A chance ofshowers, then showers likelyand possibly a thunderstormafter 3pm.

Mostly cloudy, witha high near 86.

Northeast wind10 to 13 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 60%.

FridayNight... Showers likely andpossibly a thunderstorm before9pm, then a slight chance ofshowers.

Mostly cloudy, with alow around 73.

Chance ofprecipitation is 60%.Saturday... Showers likely andpossibly a thunderstorm after9am.

Partly sunny, with a highnear 92.

Chance ofprecipitation is 60%.

SaturdayNight... Showers likely andpossibly a thunderstorm before9pm, then a chance of showersand thunderstorms after 9pm.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 73.

Chance ofprecipitation is 60%.Sunday... A chance of showersand thunderstorms. Mostlysunny, with a high near 92.Chance of precipitation is40%.

Sunday Night... A chanceof showers before 9pm.

Partlycloudy, with a low around 74.Chance of precipitation is40%.

Monday... A chance ofshowers and thunderstorms.Partly sunny, with a high near90.

Chance of precipitation is40%.

Monday Night... A chanceof showers and thunderstorms.Partly cloudy, with a lowaround 72.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.Tuesday... A chance ofshowers.

Mostly sunny, with ahigh near 90.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.

TuesdayNight... A chance of showers.Wednesday... Mostly sunny,with a high near 91.HEAVY RAINS IN JAPAN ATAKING THEIR TOLL... AND MOREDEATHS... ARE PILING UP.

WE'LLSHARE JUST HOW UNPRECEDENTEDTHE DAMAGE TO PARTS OF THATCOUNTRY HAVE BEEN..

AND WHATJAPAN IS DOING..

TO TRY ANDHELP THOSE IN NEED.

YOU'REWATCHING WMAR 2 NEWS ATCLAIMED MORE LIVES.

AT LEAST58 PEOPLE HAVE DIED AND 12 AREMISSING...AFTER RECORDRAINFALL HIT THE COUNTRY.

MORETHAN 3 AND A HALF MILLIONPEOPLE ARE BEING ASKED TOEVACUATE.

WHILE THE COUNTRY ISIN THE MIDST OF ITS RAINYSEASON... THE AMOUNT OF RAINTHEY'RE SEEING RIGHT NOW ISUNPRECEDENTED.

TENS OFTHOUSANDS OF ARMY TROOPS,POLICE AND OTHER RESCUEWORKERS HAVE BEEN MOBILIZED TOASSIST ACROSS THE COUNTRY.MAYBE THE ORIOLES COULD TRYTHIS OUT THIS SEASO━ AJAPANESE BASEBALL TEAM HAS AHIG━TECH WAY TO CHEER ON THETEAM.

ROBOT.

CHEERLEADERS.

THETEAM PARTNERED WITH A ROBOTICSCOMPANY TO PUT TWO TYPES OFROBOTS ON A SPECIAL STAGEINSIDE THE STADIUM.

IN THISVIDEO FROM THE TEAM...HUMANOID 'PEPPER' ROBOTSWEARING TEAM JERSEYS DANCE TOTHE TEAM'S FIGHT SONG, WHILEWALKING 'SPOT' ROBOTS' DANCEALONGSIDE.

THEY'LL HAVE THE 39ROBOTS DANCING AT ALL OF THEIRHOME GAMES FOR THE REST OF THEYEAR.THE PANDEMIC IS CAUSING HEALCARE PROVIDERS TO R━OPENENROLLEMENT.

THAT SIG━UPPERIOD IS UNDERWAY NOW!

WE'LLSHARE WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW...IF YOU WANT TO CHANGE APLAN... OR GET A NEW ONEALTOGETHER.

YOU'RE WATCHING