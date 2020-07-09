Coastal Mississippi keeping tourists healthy and safe

If tourism numbers are any indication, it appears Coastal Mississippi’s message is coming across loud and clear - a promise of health and safety - a vow tourism leaders are urging everyone in our area to lend a hand with.

- the reason why is that we can - provide a destination with the- safety and sense of - comfort people are looking for- in this situation."

Coastal mississippi ceo milton- segarra credits local - businesses for going above and- beyond to help keep south - mississippi safe - and the- tourism group's recent- initiative -- coastal mississippi's promise o- health and- safety, as seen in local- establishments, like edgewater- mall.

- milton segarra, ceo of costal - mississippi: "one of the most - - - important components of that- message was the destination - promise.

We are working - hand-in-hand- with our partners to make sure- that not only will you enjoy- - - - your visit but it will be safe.- we are encouraging all our- partners to follow the protocol- in terms of - wearing the mask, washing your- hands, and social distancing to- make sure we- comply with all of these to - ensure people will come here an- enjoy their visit."

Toni miles, news 25: "tourism leaders say south mississippi's- orchestrated message- of safety in the wake of- covid-19 has lured people to- south mississippi to places - - - - like our beaches, where as you- can see, there's plenty of spac- for social distancing."

- - - milton segarra, ceo of costal - mississippi: "the beaches i hav to say, harrison- county and the other counties,- did a phenomenal job after the- storm, cristobal, - and as you can see people keep- coming."

As the number of covid cases- continues to creep up in- south mississippi-and throughou- the entire state- - tourism leaders like segarra ar- hopeful that everyone here- will step up and do their part- to help keep the promise of - health and safety for those who- live, work and ultimately - visit here.

- milton segarra, ceo of costal - mississippi: "we are asking people to wear a mask.

If - there is a medical reason,- that's fine.

If you don't want- to wear a mask, stay at home.

- if you're here, protect - yourself, protect all of us who- live here.

Protect our employee- in the industry, and i am sure- that will help us tremendously- to keep the numbers low - and to keep the number of cases- on the coast from increasing."

Toni miles,