Free COVID-19 testing at Feed my Sheep Friday
Video Credit: WXXVDT2
As COVID-19 cases continue to climb, so does the need for testing.
- - testing.- news 25's toni miles shows us - what two local non-profits are- doing to help stop the spread o- the virus.- - since katrina, feed my sheep in- gulfport has served more than - one-and-a-half million- meals in south mississippi, but- man can't live by bread alone.- just one reason the non-profit- is stepping up to the front - lines - to provide free covid testing - for anyone who needs it,- especially the most vulnerable- among us.

- will shurley, feed my sheep - board member: will shurley, fee- my sheep board member:- "the population we feed at feed- my sheep quite often doesn't- have a place- to go home at night.

We know th- coronavirus can spread rapidly,- especially if we don't know tha- it's there.

So, for us it's ver- important that the- people that we know and love an- serve at feed my sheep have the- chance to be- tested."- feed my sheep has teamed up onc- again with coastal family - health to provide this, the - third round of testing, this- friday, july 10th from 9 am to - pm on 19th street in gulfport - where - feed my sheep is located.

- - - - will shurley, feed my sheep - board member: "we're going to b- offering free screening - for covid-19 with a partnership- of coastal family health.

Those- who are screened and- deemed to have had possible - exposure to covid-19, will also- be offered free testing."

- and this round of testing - - - - couldn't come at a better time.- will shurley, feed my sheep - board member: "we're seeing an- uptick in coronavirus - testing, and we want to make- sure everybody has the- opportunity to get- tested so they can make good- decisions about their health an- - - - keep our community as a whole - safe and healthy during this- pandemic."- in gulfport, toni miles, news - 25.

-




