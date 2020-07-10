Feed my Sheep continues to provide for the community during COVID-19 pandemic Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 15 seconds ago Feed my Sheep continues to provide for the community during COVID-19 pandemic As COVID-19 cases continue to climb so does the need for testing. That’s why Feed my Sheep hosted their third free COVID-19 testing clinic today. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 32 deaths.- - as covid-19 cases continue to - climb, so does the need for - testing.- thats why feed my sheep is- hosting their third free- coronavirus testing clinic- today.- feed my sheep has gone above an- beyond during this- pandemic... making sure everyon- in the community has- food and is healthy.- before the pandemic...feed my - sheep served about 550 meals a- day... and now during the - pandemic... they are currently- serving more than 700 meals eac- day.- since 9 this morning, feed my - sheep along with coastal family- health has been testing and - screening people for the- coronavirus.- this was the third covid-19 - clinic held at feed my sheep. - - "well we belive in health at- feed my - sheep, so we want to make sure- people are as healthy as they - can be. So throughout the - covid 19 pandemic it was very - important to us that we continu- to provide good soild - - - - nurishment who may not otherwis- get it. At the same time we - wanted to make sure - people had good testing for - covid 19 so we didnt see any- sort of hot spots in our- homeless community here in-





