Eid ul-Adha 2020: Goat sellers in hope of good sales despite pandemic

Muslims community is making preparations ahead of Eid ul-Adha which will be celebrated on July 31, August 1.

Sheep and goats sellers are coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli to sell goats.

However, many sellers are selling their goats and sheep online amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The sale of goats is at all-time low this year due to COVID-19 and lockdown.

The celebration of Eid ul-Adha will not be that grand this year amid the pandemic.